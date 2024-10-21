Oil Steadies After Surge as Traders Keep Focus on Middle East

A tug boat assists an oil tanker to its berth at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, US, on Monday, June 17, 2024. Inflation looks to be easing across the developed world, except for one glaring pocket of hot prices: cargo costs on the high seas. Spot rates for full-size shipping containers to the US and Europe from Asia rose again in the most recent data. Photographer: Tim Rue/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied — after surging almost 2% on Monday — as traders tracked tensions in the Middle East, and broader markets carried a risk-off tone.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was little changed just above $70 a barrel, while Brent closed near $74 in the week’s opening session. Traders are waiting to see how and when Israel will retaliate against Iran for a recent missile strike, as well as subsequent attacks by Tehran-backed proxies. In wider markets, Asian stocks were set to decline following US losses.

Crude has been buffeted this month — with US benchmark WTI swinging in a more-than-$12 range — as conflict in the Middle East has raised the potential for disruptions to supplies. At the same time, China has moved to support growth with stimulus, supporting prices, but investors remain wary that the global oil market may swing to a surplus in the coming quarters.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.