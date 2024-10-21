Venezuela Arrests Former Oil Minister in Latest State Purge

Pedro Tellechea, Venezuela's new oil minister and president of Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), during an anti-corruption protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Venezuelan authorities announced 11 arrest warrants on Saturday in a widening corruption probe centered on billions of dollars in missing oil revenue that has reached the ruling elite's inner circle. Photographer: Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela detained former Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea over the weekend as part of an internal purge at the state oil company after President Nicolás Maduro’s disputed reelection.

Tellechea, a technocrat from the petrochemical sector, served as oil minister until Aug. 27, when he was replaced by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. He was detained on Sunday after a string of arrests that have swept Petroleos de Venezuela SA in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The people spoke anonymously because the situation is confidential and ongoing.

Venezuela confirmed the detention of Tellechea and his closest collaborators on Monday in a statement from the prosecutor’s office. The former minister and his allies committed “serious crimes,” the prosecutor said, alleging they had handed over sensitive PDVSA information to an entity controlled by US intelligence.

The detention comes amid a renewed push by Maduro against corruption. The president is seeking to regain popular support after the opposition presented records from a majority of polling stations that showed him losing the July vote by a wide margin.

Press officials for Venezuela’s information ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tellechea, who has been serving as industry minister, was unexpectedly removed from his post on Friday and replaced by top Maduro ally, Alex Saab.

As the former head of PDVSA, Tellechea closed deals on a number of jointly-run oil ventures with foreign oil producers as Venezuela sought to ramp up production.

His detention follows that of his predecessor at the oil ministry, Tareck El Aissami, who was arrested in April as part of an investigation into billions in missing energy revenues.

