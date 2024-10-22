Austrian President Asks Runner-Up Conservatives to Form Cabinet

(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s president asked the ruling conservative party to start coalition negotiation with the Social Democrats, snubbing the most popular far-right Freedom Party after it failed to find a potential partner.

Mandating incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer with the discussions offered the highest chance of finding a majority in parliament after elections last month, Alexander Van der Bellen told reporters in Vienna Tuesday. While the Freedom Party finished first in September’s election with 29% of the vote, it’s still far short of forming a majority in Austria’s consensus-based political system.

“The task at hand is to find another way to establish a stable federal government that is capable of action and has integrity as quickly as possible,” he said.

The mandate comes after weeks of negotiations among the leaders of the three largest parties, and with Van der Bellen. The Freedom Party received the most backing at an election for the first time, but all other political groups had vowed not to make its leader, Herbert Kickl, Chancellor.

“Kickl has radicalized himself and his party,” Nehammer wrote Tuesday on X. “It’s shown through his problematic proximity to the right-wing extremists.”

Nehammer is set to address reporters at 4 p.m. in Vienna on Tuesday.

Van der Bellen said the immediate task was to find common ground between the conservatives and socialists after an election campaign that showed diverging policy priorities.

The two parties also need to decide whether a two-way coalition with parliamentary majority hinging on a single seat is stable enough to form a government, or whether to invite a third partner, he said.

