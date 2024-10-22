ECB Would Mull Faster Cuts If Data Suggests This, Centeno Says

Mario Centeno, governor of Portugal's central bank, during an event at the Peterson Institute of Economics (PIIE) during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth forecast for next year and warned of accelerating risks from wars to trade protectionism, even as it credited central banks for taming inflation without sending nations into recession.

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank would be ready consider accelerating its pace of monetary easing should the data suggest such a move, according to Governing Council member Mario Centeno.

“If it’s gonna be 25 or at some point we have to do 50 that’s something data will tell us,” the Portuguese central-bank chief said Tuesday in Washington. ”I don’t think the Governing Council will be not considering faster trajectory if data tells us to do that — it’s possible.”

The ECB last week lowered its key interest rate by a quarter point for a third time this year amid rapid disinflation and weaker economic activity. Investors and analysts expect a series of consecutive cuts until the deposit rate – currently at 3.25% — reaches 2% or even lower in mid-2025.

In a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Centeno said that he sees “monetary policy as continuing this gradual, but steady, predictable path toward more neutral level for the interest rate.”

He stressed that such a neutral rate might be “at 2% or slightly below 2%,” and that the current policy rate “is still way above this neutral level, so this process is to continue.”

Later Tuesday, President Christine Lagarde will talk to Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua in Washington, with observers hoping for clues on the path of rates.

Centeno, one of the ECB’s most dovish officials, said that inflation will see an uptick in the next months, he expects it only slightly above the 2% target in coming quarters.

“I see more risks in undershooting target inflation than the other way around,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.