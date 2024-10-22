Hungary Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged After Forint Drop

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged after the forint’s recent drop eliminated the room for continued monetary easing.

The currency gained against the euro after the National Bank of Hungary left its benchmark rate at 6.5% on Tuesday, matching all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The central bank will publish a statement and hold a briefing at 3 p.m. in Budapest to explain the decision.

Hungary resumed easing last month, cutting the key rate by a quarter-point to a level that’s still tied with Romania for the highest benchmark in the bloc. The move followed an easing cycle spanning more than a year, with only a brief pause in August.

A slide in the central European nation’s currency prompted Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag to take a more hawkish tone last week, saying the rate may be maintained for a “sustained period” as headwinds from geopolitics and changed US rate expectations limit Hungary’s monetary-easing room.

A forecast uptick in inflation in the rest of this year, as well as the fallout from recent steps by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration to stimulate sluggish economic growth, have also complicated the central bank’s job.

The forint gained 0.4% against the euro after the rate decision, crossing below the 400 level. It fell to an 18-month low earlier this month, prompting money-market traders to price out further rate cuts this year, based on forward rate agreements.

