(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank sees elevated risks to inflation due to higher energy prices and emerging-market risk premia.

A careful and patient approach to monetary policy is still warranted, according to central bank statement

Central bank sees need for data-driven approach

NOTE: Hungary’s central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 6.5%

