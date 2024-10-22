Moody’s Boosts Profit View as Bond Binge Lifts Rating Business

(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Corp.’s reported third-quarter earnings that beat estimates and raised its annual outlook after a flurry of bond deals boosted its ratings business.

The firm reported third-quarter earnings of $3.21, surpassing Wall Street expectations of $2.88. Adjusted earnings this year will be $11.90 to $12.10 per share, the company said in a filing Tuesday, up from a prior view of $11 to $11.40. A consensus of analyst estimates called for $11.71 per share.

Transactional revenue from the firm’s debt rating business grew 70% from the prior-year period, buoyed by heightened issuance from infrequent borrowers across all lines of business and several jumbo deals, the firm said. Revenue from rated investment-grade issuance increased the most, by 137% while revenue from junk and leveraged loans grew by 111% and 46% respectively.

A rally that has driven the stock up around 20% this year took a breather Tuesday as shares fell around 3.46% in New York trading. The stock hit an all-time high last month.

Moody’s “had a strong run into the quarter given issuance resilience,” wrote Jeffrey Silber, a BMO analyst.

Borrowers across the globe seized on declining interest rates and strong investor demand to borrow over $600 billion last month, making it the busiest September in more than two decades. More companies are expected to raise funds after reporting third-quarter earnings to get ahead of any potentially volatility that may result from US elections in two weeks.

