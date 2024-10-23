Court Ruling Sets Back Bunge’s Rescue of Argentina Soy Exporter

Soybean meal in a warehouse at a Molinos Agro soybean processing and crushing facility in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The vast amounts of soybeans set to be crushed for its oil - a key feedstock in making renewable diesel - will create piles of co-product meal in the US, posing a threat to Argentina's biggest export. Photographer: Sebastian Lopez Brach/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A ruling by a high court has set back a distressed takeover by Bunge Global SA of Vicentin SAIC, once the crown jewel of Argentina’s massive soybean-processing industry.

Five of the six judges in the supreme court of Santa Fe province — where family-run Vicentin filed for bankruptcy protection nearly five years ago after a $1.5 billion default — ruled on Tuesday to take on a complaint by a hostile creditor.

The justices will now need more time to analyze the hypothesis of the complaint: that a decision by a lower court to greenlight a Vicentin-brokered deal with a majority of its creditors for a severe restructuring was unconstitutional. That deal included a takeover led by Bunge Global SA and Viterra Inc.

Should the court end up agreeing with the hostile creditors, led by a unit of the Grassi brokerage firm, the bankruptcy protection would likely get pushed wide open into a so-called cramdown process where competing proposals could be lodged.

The development is a blow for Bunge, which is completing a global acquisition of Glencore-backed Viterra. Had the judges thrown out the complaint, the rescue plan it negotiated with Vicentin would have been all but sealed, bringing the byzantine case to a close.

At stake is the ownership of Renova SA, a venture between Viterra and Vicentin that runs the world’s biggest soy-crushing plant.

A spokesman for Vicentin said the court’s decision to take on the complaint would cause unnecessary delays to resolving the company’s future and that a cramdown isn’t a certainty.

The hostile creditor group, which has said it’s planning a bid for the company if the case does go to cramdown, said in a statement that the ruling “is a crucial step to avoid the validation of an illegal arrangement.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.