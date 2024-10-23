DSV to Kick Off Bond Sale Early to Finance €14.3 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Danish transport company DSV A/S will start a large bond sale as soon as this year to help pay for its €14.3 billion takeover ($15.4 billion) of DB Schenker ahead of an expected completion in 2025.

That’s according to DSV’s chief financial officer, who says the group will soon issue four to five bonds with different maturities even though the acquisition isn’t expected to close until the second quarter of next year.

“We want to have a maximum flexibility, so we’re financing the deal through the three elements: shares, bonds and bank debt,” CFO Michael Ebbe said in a phone interview on Wednesday. DSV already raised €5 billion in equity earlier this month, leaving some €6 billion to €9 billion needed from bonds and loans, he said.

“We’re not 100% certain yet about the exact split between bond and bank debt, but we want a majority, the significant part, of the remaining amount to come from bonds,” the CFO said.

The takeover of Deutsche Bahn AG’s logistics company will make DSV the world’s largest freight-forwarding company. DSV, which has grown through a string of large acquisitions, expects to be able to maintain its current credit ratings with its planned financing structure, Ebbe said.

DSV is rated A- with a negative outlook at Standard & Poor’s and A3 with a stable outlook at Moody’s Investors Service.

