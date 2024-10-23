ECB Starts to Discuss If Rates Need to Go Below Neutral: Reuters

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials are starting to debate whether interest rates will need to be lowered to a level that stimulates economic activity, Reuters reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

While any consensus is still some way off, the report said that a small but growing group considers that the ECB has fallen behind the curve on monetary easing, meaning deeper cuts will be required to prevent inflation from settling below 2%.

They’d also like the ECB to drop a reference to “restrictive” rates in the statement that’s published following policy decisions — to show it’s taking downside risks seriously, Reuters said. An ECB spokesman declined to comment, it said.

