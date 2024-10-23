Egypt Working With IMF to Review Program Targets, PM Says

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt is working with the International Monetary Fund on reviewing targets and timelines for the implementation of its $8 billion loan program, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Wednesday.

Madbouly said the “unprecedented” events taking place in the region have impacted Egypt, singling out a decline in Suez Canal revenue caused by attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi militants.

Madbouly said the IMF mission will conduct its next review of Egypt’s program, which was reached in March, after the ongoing World Bank and fund meetings in Washington.

