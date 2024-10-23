Philippines Suspends Government Work for Second Day Due to Storm

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it will suspend government work and schools in its main Luzon island for a second day on Thursday due to forecasts of heavy rain brought by severe tropical storm Trami.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s office said Wednesday that government agencies involved in health services, disaster response and other vital services aren’t covered by the suspension order. Work stoppage at private companies and offices is left to their discretion, according to a statement from his office.

Trami — known locally as Kristine — strengthened to a severe storm that could further dump heavy rain on Luzon where massive flooding has affected around 150,000 people.

