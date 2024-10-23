Slovenia Looks to Appoint Ex-Prime Minister as Central-Bank Head

(Bloomberg) -- Slovenia’s leader picked a former prime minister to lead the central bank — a step that would push aside current Governor Bostjan Vasle, whose candidacy lacked political support.

Anton Rop, who’s also a former finance minister, was formally proposed on Wednesday by President Natasa Pirc Musar. She said she chose the candidate who “demonstrated the most professional, scientific and managerial experience in the field of banking, management and leading large systems.”

The 63-year-old Rop must now win the support of a majority in parliament, with a vote to take place in the next 30 days. Vasle’s current term ends on Jan. 8.

Rop would take a seat on the European Central Bank’s interest rate-setting Governing Council, which is in the midst of lowering borrowing costs as inflation cools and Europe’s economy wobbles.

Vasle was seeking to stay in his post, from where he navigated the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while seeking to boost capital adequacy among local lenders and resolve legal issues from a past bailout. He also took the unpopular step of restricting loans to households.

The 55-year-old gained a reputation as a hawk during the ECB’s battle with unprecedented inflation. His macroeconomic background and experience with periods of hyperinflation in the former Yugoslavia added weight to his arguments.

Rop, who earlier sat on the European Investment Bank’s board of directors, has a PhD in economics from the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.

Should lawmakers reject his candidacy, the president would have 30 days to nominate another candidate — the same way Vasle won his post six years ago.

