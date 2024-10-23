Traders Add to Wagers on Half-Point ECB Rate Cut in December

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are adding to wagers that the European Central Bank will lower interest rates by half a percentage point in December to a bid to prop up the bloc’s flagging economy.

Swaps imply a 45% chance of a reduction of that size at the final ECB meeting of the year, with 25 basis-point cuts priced at every gathering through to June. Before last week’s decision to cut, markets only envisaged a quarter-point move in December.

The repricing picked up after Reuters reported Wednesday that the central bank is starting to debate whether interest rates should be cut below neutral, to a point at which they’re stimulating the economy. Inflation is already below the 2% target and former powerhouse Germany is in recession.

“Ultimately, the data will determine December’s outcome,” said Andrzej Szczepaniak, a senior macroeconomist at Nomura. He expects activity surveys this week including PMIs for October to show continued weakness, which “should provide some support to near-term ECB pricing.”

Short-dated bonds are recouping some of their recent losses. The two-year German yield dropped six basis points to 2.12%, largely erasing the jump since Monday when bond markets suffered a sharp selloff. The 10-year yield slipped one basis point to 2.31% after touching its highest level since early September on Tuesday.

ECB policymakers have signaled in recent days that they could be open to a faster pace of easing. Mario Centeno said Tuesday that data will decide whether a 25 basis-point or 50 basis-point reduction is appropriate, while Robert Holzmann — widely known as a hawkish official — said more rate cuts will follow.

--With assistance from James Hirai.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.