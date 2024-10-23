UK Public Investment Is Badly Needed, IMF Official Gaspar Says

(Bloomberg) -- The UK needs to ramp up investment to fix its weak economic growth, according to International Monetary Fund official Vitor Gaspar.

Britain “is living with interest rates that are close to US interest rates, but it is also living with growth rates that are not close to US growth rates,” he told reporters in Washington on Wednesday at a presentation of the fund’s Fiscal Monitor. “Public investment is badly needed.”

Gaspar, who leads the IMF’s fiscal department, pointed to the upcoming budget of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves on Oct. 30.

“In the United Kingdom, public investment as a percentage of GDP has been trending down,” he said. Public investment “should be protected” by rules governing public finances, and debate on this issue at present “is very much welcome,” he added.

