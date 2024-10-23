University of California Sees Donations Top $4 Billion, CFO Says

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: A student walks near Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA on April 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. According to reports, half of recent college graduates with bachelor's degrees are finding themselves underemployed or jobless. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- The University of California system brought in more than $4 billion in private donations for the first time during the last fiscal year, Nathan Brostrom, its chief financial officer, said at a conference on Wednesday.

Philanthropic donations to the university totaled $4.3 billion last year, and gifts to health sciences and medicine represented more than 50% of the money given, Brostrom said during a question and answer session at the Bond Buyer’s California Public Finance Conference.

“We’ve seen a very, very strong year in fundraising across all 10 of the campuses,” he said, noting that the figures will be reported at the school’s next Board of Regents meeting.

In an effort to close a budget gap, California state legislators agreed to cut funding for the University of California and California State University systems’ earlier this year. Consequently, the University of California committed to increasing support from other resources.

Private support for the University of California has accelerated in recent years. The system raised over $3 billion in private donations for the first time in 2021-2022, according to reports posted to the system’s website.

--With assistance from Sarah McGregor.

