ECB’s Kazaks Says All Options on Table for Interest Rates: CNBC

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said officials will consider a range of options in the coming meetings — including standing pat and cutting interest rates in bigger steps.

“Everything should be on the table,” the Latvian central-bank chief told CNBC on Thursday. “We need to see the data. But of course, there is both 0% cut, 25 basis-point cut and there is also perhaps a bigger cut possibility.”

Kazaks also said:

“We are still quite considerably in the restrictive territory”

“The rates should be coming down, but about specific levels, we’ll see when we come to that”

Says he’d warn financial markets of “running ahead of themselves”

READ MORE: ECB Policymakers’ Views on What’s Ahead Are Diverging

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.