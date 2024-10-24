ADVERTISEMENT

ECB’s Kazaks Says All Options on Table for Interest Rates: CNBC

By Alexander Weber
Martins Kazaks (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said officials will consider a range of options in the coming meetings — including standing pat and cutting interest rates in bigger steps. 

“Everything should be on the table,” the Latvian central-bank chief told CNBC on Thursday. “We need to see the data. But of course, there is both 0% cut, 25 basis-point cut and there is also perhaps a bigger cut possibility.”

Kazaks also said:

  • “We are still quite considerably in the restrictive territory”
  • “The rates should be coming down, but about specific levels, we’ll see when we come to that”
  • Says he’d warn financial markets of “running ahead of themselves”
