IMF’s Georgieva to Visit Egypt to Discuss $8 Billion Program

Julie Kozack, communications director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), left, and Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at a press briefing during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. The International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth forecast for next year and warned of accelerating risks from wars to trade protectionism, even as it credited central banks for taming inflation without sending nations into recession.

(Bloomberg) -- The head of the International Monetary Fund will visit Egypt soon, after the country’s government said that regional conflicts were making it harder to meet targets and timetables on an $8 billion loan program with the Washington-based lender.

“We have been very open to adjust the Egyptian program or any any other program to what is best to serve the people,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters in Washington on Thursday. She’ll visit in about 10 days, she said at the IMF and World Bank’s annual meetings.

“Unprecedented” events across the Middle East are posing challenges for Egypt, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the day before, singling out a decline in Suez Canal revenue caused by maritime attacks by the Yemen-based Houthi militants in the Red Sea.

On Sunday, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said the IMF deal, expanded to $8 billion earlier this year, is being implemented under “extremely difficult regional, international and global circumstances.”

Still, Georgieva said Egypt would have to continue reforming its economy, which was in crisis until the IMF program was increased and the United Arab Emirates announced a $35 billion investment shortly beforehand.

“Egypt is better served by undertaking reforms sooner rather than later,” she said. “We are not going to do our job for the country and for the people of the country if we pretend that action that needs to be taken can be forgone.”

