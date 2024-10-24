Banca Progetto in Administration Over Alleged Loans to Crime

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s financial police has put Banca Progetto SpA under judicial administration for allegedly having provided loans to companies linked to criminal organizations, an official said.

The court found that several companies indirectly managed by people linked to the ‘ndrangheta — Italy’s most prominent mafia organization — have received state-backed loans from Banca Progetto, according to a financial police official.

A spokesperson for Banca Progetto declined to comment.

Those loans were guaranteed by state-owned lender Mediocredito Centrale under a Covid-19 program to support Italy’s small and medium enterprises, according to a statement by Italy’s authorities, which doesn’t name the lender. The investigation found that the bank sidestepped anti-money laundering rules to lend to companies which were key parts in the criminal organization.

US investment fund Oaktree Capital Management LP bought Banca Popolare Lecchese in 2015 and relaunched it as Banca Progetto the following year, focusing on supporting small and medium-sized companies. In September the investment firm signed a binding agreement to sell Banca Progetto to Centerbridge Partners LP. The deal is subject to “customary conditions.”

