Oil Climbs After Two-Day Drop as Traders Track Mideast Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after a two-day fall, with traders keeping their focus on geopolitical developments in the Middle East and the supply outlook.

Global benchmark Brent edged higher toward $75 a barrel after losing more than 2% over the prior two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $71. Negotiators between Israel and Hamas will meet in coming days, as they make a renewed effort to end the conflict in Gaza. At the same time, traders remain on alert for Israel’s potential retaliatory strike on Iran.

Oil has been whipsawed this month by the tensions in the Middle East, as well as concerns that the market may face a glut next year, with output growth from non-OPEC+ producers and plans by the cartel to ease curbs. The International Energy Agency warned this week that global demand growth would continue to weaken due to China’s slowdown and uptake of electric vehicles.

Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — remains in backwardation, with near-term prices above those further out. The widely watched metric was 38 cents a barrel on Friday, in line with the figure last week and slightly wider than a month ago.

