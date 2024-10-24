Orange Third-Quarter Sales Rise as French Market Revenue Grows

An Orange SA brand sign at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Viva Tech gathers startups, investors and executives from several countries and has become Frances leading event in technology and innovation. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Orange SA reported sales growth in the third quarter after the French telecommunications operator’s premium bundles helped it keep more customers from defecting to rivals.

Sales rose 1.6% to €10 billion ($11 billion) in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Thursday. That compared to the €9.99 billion analysts had forecast, according to the average of a Bloomberg survey.

The company has been using its premium position to ward off competition in France, its biggest market. Orange was forced to discount its own packages this month following price cuts at competitors Free and Bouygues, which rolled out new bundles for their broadband and phone services. Orange is also facing price pressure in Spain, where it recently merged its local business with smaller operator Masmovil Ibercom SA.

Orange has historically resisted price pressure on its home turf by marketing itself as a higher-end service. But heavy competition in Europe has eroded earnings across the telecom industry, which has been lobbying regulators to allow more consolidation.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before leases, rose 2.7% in the quarter from a year ago to €3.35 billion.

Orange shares rose 0.3% to €10.13 in Paris trading on Wednesday. The stock has declined 1.7% this year.

Chief Financial Officer Laurent Martinez said on Thursday that selling customers more than one service helps Orange retain them longer. The company’s customers who buy both fixed and mobile stay with the operator for about 10 years, he said.

Revenue in Africa and the Middle East, the company’s second-largest business unit, rose 10.5% on surging demand for mobile data, broadband and the Orange Money service, the company said.

Sales in the rest of Europe fell 2.1% in the period because of a decline in the company’s wholesale business on the continent. Revenue for Orange Business, which provides cloud, cybersecurity and other services to corporate customers, also fell 2.6%.

