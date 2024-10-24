Reeves Says UK Fiscal Rule Change Will Increase Investment

(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves confirmed that she would make tweaks to her fiscal rules to allow more borrowing for investment, as the new Labour administration seeks to boost economic growth.

The government’s fiscal rule “will make space for increased investment in the fabric of our economy,” Reeves wrote in an opinion piece for the Financial Times newspaper. It would also “ensure we don’t see the falls in public sector investment that were planned under the last government,” she wrote.

While Reeves didn’t detail specifically how the fiscal rule would change, the Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday that the government was due to change the debt measure it targets, choosing to target the measure of public sector net financial liabilities. That would give Reeves room to borrow an approximate additional £50 billion ($65 billion) a year by the end of the decade, and still meet the government’s rule of having debt falling as a share of the size of the economy.

