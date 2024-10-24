Traders Tussle Over Half-Point ECB Interest-Rate Cut in December

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are going back and forth over whether the European Central Bank will deliver a half-point interest-rate cut in December.

Money markets boosted the chance of that outcome to more than 50% for the first time on Thursday, after poor French manufacturing and services data added to the drumbeat for more aggressive easing to tackle Europe’s slowing economy. However, that move pared after data for Germany beat expectations, and traders are now almost evenly split between positioning for a 25- and 50-basis-point reduction.

The market reflects the growing divide among the ECB policymakers, with more dovish officials like Mario Centeno arguing for larger cuts amid mounting risks to the economic outlook. Others, including Robert Holzmann and Klaas Knot, have said the current economic data do not justify a larger move. Market wagers on a larger move have been building since last week’s monetary policy decision.

“So much data still to come, and coupled with recent comments from ECB Governing Council members, this will allow markets to speculate on a jumbo cut in December for now,” said Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank AS.

The yield on German two-year notes, among the most sensitive to monetary policy, fell as much as eight basis points to 2.03%, the lowest since early October. Traders also added to the extent of easing seen through 2025.

Investors including bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co. have said they favor European fixed income with interest rates clearly on a downward path; meanwhile, Vanguard and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are betting that German government bonds will fare better than US Treasury debt.

Inflation Watch

Speaking at a panel in Washington, President Christine Lagarde said Wednesday that the central bank is “rather satisfied” with how inflation has slowed, a sign of its increasing confidence in easing policy.

Laura Cooper, global investment strategist at Nuveen, told Bloomberg TV that inflation data due over the next week will be an important factor in assessing the likelihood of a 50 basis point move. She expects a “gradual pace of cuts” in line with the message from Lagarde.

Euro-area inflation slowed below the ECB’s 2% target for the first time since 2021 in September, though an uptick is expected in the coming months. Core inflation is still above target, at 2.7%.

“I wouldn’t yet lean into a jumbo cut from the ECB,” Cooper said. “There’s been this greater scrutiny on the PMI prints but we’re not getting a clean read that downside risks to growth are building.”

