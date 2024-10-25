Israel Says ‘Precise’ Strikes on Iran Military Targets Underway

(Bloomberg) -- Israel said early Saturday that it is conducting what it called “precise” strikes on military targets in Iran, a salvo meant to retaliate for a barrage of ballistic missiles three weeks earlier.

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” Israel’s military said in a statement.

Numerous explosions were reported across Tehran. Early reports suggested that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been hit.

Israel said is has the “right and duty” to respond to Iran’s attacks. Tehran launched around 200 missiles to Israel on Oct. 1, the second time it directly targeted Israel with missile salvos since the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas militant group began around a year ago.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.