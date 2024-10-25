Sweden’s Riksbank Seen Easing at Higher Pace in Bloomberg Poll

Erik Thedeen, governor of the Riksbank, during an interview in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Thedeen said he has grown more confident that Sweden will avert a real estate-led financial crisis even as some landlords leveraged to the hilt are failing to refinance maturing debt.

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s central bank is likely to take interest rates lower at a faster pace than previously anticipated, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Respondents now expect a benchmark rate of 2.25% at the end of the first quarter of 2025, down from 2.50% in last month’s survey. The change comes as price increases in Sweden are lower than the Riksbank’s 2% target, and policymakers have flagged a risk of inflation becoming too low.

The Swedish central bank has already lowered borrowing costs three times this year, to 3.25%. Investors are currently trying to figure out whether it will make do with another couple of quarter-point cuts before the year-end, or if officials will opt for a larger increase to aid a listless Swedish economy.

Market pricing currently indicates that policymakers led by Governor Erik Thedeen will cut rates by half a percentage point either in November or December. Even so, a majority of economists surveyed see them opting for a steady pace, with quarter-point cuts at each meeting scheduled through the end of the first quarter of next year.

Either way, lower borrowing costs, combined with increased public spending, are expected to spur a pickup in domestic activity as real wages recover lost ground from the past years of high inflation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.