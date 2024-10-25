The Week Ahead: Canadian and U.S. GDP data due

Monday, Oct. 28
- Earnings: First Capital REIT, PrairieSky Royalty, Ford Motor, Waste Management
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Earnings: Gibson Energy, Precision Drilling, New Gold, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Pfizer, McDonalds, Stryker, Mondelez, Chipotle, Visa, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet
- 3:30 p.m. BOC Governor Macklem to appear before House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance
Wednesday3 Oct. 30
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. Real GDP (Q3)
- Earnings: Veren, First Majestic Silver, Paramount Resources, Athabasca Oil, Sprott, Jamieson Wellness, Fairfax Financial, NexGen Energy, Premium Brands, Quebecor, MAG Silver, CI Financial, Telus, Nuvei, Keyera, Freehold Royalties, Peyto Exploration, goeasy, Agnico Eagle, TMX Group, Allied Properties REIT, Spin Master, Bausch Health, Kinaxis, Parkland, Humana, Caterpillar, Bunge, Kraft Heinz, GE Healthcare, Abbvie, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Booking Holdings, Clorox, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Amgen, Starbucks, eBay
- 3:30 p.m. BOC Governor Macklem to appear before Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy
Thursday, Oct. 31
- 8:30 a.m. Canada Monthly Real GDP (August)
- Earnings: Baytex Energy, Altagas, Canadian Natural Resources, Open Text, Cenovus, Gildan Activewear, Eldorado Gold, Centerra Gold, Cogeco Communications, Merck, Kellanova, Uber, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Comcast, ConocoPhillips, Mastercard, Altria, Apple, Intel, Amazon.com
Friday, Nov. 1
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. Employment Report (October)
- Earnings: Algoma Steel, Magna International, Enbridge, Imperial Oil, Air Canada, Exxon Mobil, Airbnb, Chevron