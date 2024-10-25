Venezuela to Explore Energy Deals With India as VP Visits Delhi

Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's vice president, during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Rodriguez said the Venezuelan government won't recognize opposition-brokered agreements with creditors.

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said she met with Indian energy officials on Friday to explore new oil and gas partnerships between both countries.

Rodríguez met with India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Puri and executives from companies including Reliance, the nation’s largest privately owned refiner, during a visit to New Delhi broadcast by Venezuelan State TV. Earlier this week Rodríguez visited Russia for the BRICS summit.

Reliance secured US approval to resume importing oil from Venezuela in July, before Nicolás Maduro’s disputed reelection. Reliance accounted for around 90% of India’s crude imports from Venezuela after the sanctions were lifted 2023, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

