Korea Zinc Chairman and Bain Get About 11% of Company in Buyback

(Bloomberg) -- A buyback of Korea Zinc Co. shares has given Chairman Choi Yun-beom and Bain Capital an additional 11% of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Choi, with the support of Bain, had been attempting to fend off a takeover attempt for the world’s biggest zinc producer from Young Poong Corp. the company’s biggest shareholder, and private equity firm MBK Partners.

Shareholders representing 9.85% of Korea Zinc subscribed to the offer that ended Wednesday, while Bain took 1.41%. Korea Zinc had sought to buy back as much as 20% of the company.

Before the buyback, Choi had the support of about 34% of shareholders. Young Poong and MBK, meanwhile, control around 38% of the company after their offer that expired earlier this month.

