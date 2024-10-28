Aeromexico Starts $1.1 Billion Offering to Refinance 2027 Notes

Grupo Aeromexico aircraft at Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) in Mexico City, Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB, the operator of airports in southern Mexico and Puerto Rico, said passenger traffic fell 58.6 percent in September from a year ago. Photographer: Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Grupo Aeromexico SAB is tapping the private debt market to raise up to $1.1 billion that the Mexican airline will use to refinance notes due in 2027.

Aeromexico is offering five-year and seven-year notes in a transaction expected to price Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

Proceeds will be used to refinance $663 million in senior secured notes due in 2027, according to a statement. The bonds rose 0.6 cents to 102.95 cents on the dollar on Monday, according to Trace data.

The airline has been able to increase its profits since emerging from bankruptcy protection more than two years ago and filed for a US initial public offering earlier this year. Stronger credit metrics and profitability margins led S&P Global Ratings to upgrade Aeromexico to B+ from B on Oct. 22.

Apollo Global Management Inc., which helped keep the airline afloat when it filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2020, and other investors are planning to raise as much as $500 million in a US initial public offering, Bloomberg reported in June.

