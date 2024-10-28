Citrix Parent Aims to Revise Second Loan in Market’s Record Year

Citrix signage at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are in advanced talks to buy software-maker Citrix Systems Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Citrix Systems Inc.’s parent is seeking its second leveraged-loan repricing of 2024, part of a record year of such activity as the market has topped $1 trillion of deals for the first time.

Cloud Software Group Inc. is looking to reprice a loan obtained in March to partially repay preferred equity. Initial talk for the repricing would be interest as little as 3.75 percentage points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

The margin on the current loan, due in 2031, is 4.5 percentage points — meaning potential annual interest savings of as much as $7.5 million from the proposed repricing. Lender commitments are due Oct. 30.

Citrix and Elliott Investment Management, one of its private equity owners, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Vista Equity Partners, the other owner, and Bank of America Corp., which is leading the new loan’s sale, declined to comment.

Cloud Software in May completed a $6.5 billion loan which repriced a $4.1 billion loan which helped fund Citrix’s 2022 buyout and paid off other debt. The transaction is the leveraged loan market’s largest deal of 2024, and it resulted in some $30 million of annual savings for Cloud Software, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Nearly 70% of this year’s $1 trillion of leveraged loan pricings have been to reprice existing deals, as borrowing spreads have tightened across the US credit market with the Federal Reserve starting to lower policy rates.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.