Colombia Taps Global Bond Markets for First Time Since April

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia is testing investor appetite for its dollar bonds, returning to international debt markets for the second time this year.

The South American country plans to sell notes maturing in 2036 and 2054 in a transaction that’s expected to price Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. Initial price talks are taking place at a yield around 8.15% and 8.8%, respectively, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Citigroup, Itau BBA and SMBC Nikko are handling the deal, according to a filing. Proceeds will be used for general budgetary purposes and to buy back up to all of Colombia’s notes maturing in 2026 and 2027, the filing shows.

Colombia last sold hard-currency bonds in a $1.3 billion transaction in April. This time, it’s borrowing as its congress discusses a proposal to boost central-government transfers to regions, a move that may sharply increase the ratio of debt to gross domestic product.

Colombian assets have been hit over the past few weeks on concerns surrounding the country’s fiscal sustainability, after lawmakers and the Gustavo Petro administration failed to agree on the 2025 budget. The government announced that it was increasing its sales of local currency bonds to finance this year’s expenses.

The country’s finance ministry already made some cuts to this year’s spending in order to stay within the limits of the fiscal rule, a decision that was well received by markets. However, analysts have warned that Colombia’s dire fiscal outlook could eventually hurt debt metrics.

The extra yield investors demand to hold Colombia’s external debt has climbed to 3.2 percentage points over similarly dated Treasuries, after hovering the lowest levels since 2021 earlier this year.

--With assistance from Oscar Medina.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.