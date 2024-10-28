ECB Communications Are Getting Messy as Rate Cuts Advance

(Bloomberg) -- So far, European Central Bank officials have mostly succeeded in steering the euro-zone economy toward 2% inflation with a single voice. But as they circle in on their target, views on what to do when are set to diverge.

Points of friction were already evident last week in Washington, where policymakers gathered to discuss the state of the world economy and the challenges that might arise.

Opinions — shared in speeches and conversations — varied not only on the path for interest rates ahead. They also differed on how to communicate the ECB’s intentions, risks to the inflation outlook and quantitative tightening.

That sets up the almost seven weeks until the Governing Council’s December meeting as a stage for potentially contentious debates. In the coming days, policymakers will receive inflation data for October and the first glimpse at the economy’s third-quarter performance that’s likely to confirm a recession in Germany.

While their reaction to these reports might offer additional insight into how they currently assess the health of the 20-nation euro zone, certainty over the outcome of their next decision won’t be available for some time, with the Nov. 5 US presidential election creating another element of unease.

Read More: Trump Election Victory Threat Gives Europe Economic Nightmares

Financial markets are priced for some 35 basis points worth of easing in December, suggesting traders are almost equally torn between a regular quarter-point or more aggressive half-point cut.

President Christine Lagarde was one of the first ECB officials to take the floor last week, preparing economists and investors for the wide flurry of comments from her peers, who were in the US capital to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund. Of the ECB’s 26 officials, 19 offered their thoughts.

Vice President Luis de Guindos and Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel are set to add their voices to the mix in the coming days.

“You will have people the whole week saying, oh, it should be 50, it should be 25,” Lagarde said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “No. Direction of travel clear, pace to be determined on the basis of backward- and forward-looking element using the three criteria and applying judgment.”

While most officials reiterated that those criteria — the inflation outlook, the strength of underlying price pressures and policy transmission — would form the foundation for their decision, some seem to have strong preferences.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned against hurrying too much in lowering borrowing costs. His Austrian colleague Robert Holzmann said a quarter-point step is “probable” in December, and Lithuania’s Gediminas Simkus argued that reading the data, “I don’t see a case for 50 basis-point cuts.”

At the other end of the hawk-dove spectrum, Portuguese central-bank chief Mario Centeno warned against restricting the ECB’s options to moving only in quarter points.

“For an economy that spent 10 years with average inflation of 0.9%, for an economy that is not investing, for an economy that is supported by a labor market that shows some signs of weakness, we need to consider the possibility of moving in bigger steps,” he said.

Policymakers are conscious of the fact that such an acceleration in the pace of easing would come at a cost, signaling a sense of concern on the part of the ECB about the economic outlook that might not be warranted.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane assured worried ears that disinflation in the 20-nation euro zone is on track and its recovery merely delayed.

Yet not everyone shares his assessment wholeheartedly. Some argued that a substantial undershooting of the 2% inflation target is already a real risk. Others expressed concern that the ECB’s tone is turning too dovish after Lagarde said at the last press conference there were more downside risks to prices than upside threats — while the mutually agreed monetary policy statement still avoided giving a risk balance.

Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said he “would not over-dramatize” the recent drop in the inflation rate to 1.7% — the lowest level in more than three years.

“Risks to growth are clearly to the downside. But it’s not as clear that the inflationary path is tilted in the same direction,” said Spain’s new central-bank chief, Jose Luis Escriva.

Such disagreement won’t only affect policymakers’ views on the rate path but also on the words they use to describe their intentions. At the moment, the ECB says it’ll maintain a restrictive stance as long as needed.

That guidance was already discussed at the last meeting and is likely to come under close review as early as December. With some arguing that policy must continue to suppress demand in the face of lingering inflation risks and others ready to signal willingness to support the economy, the outcome depends very much on the new staff projections in December, which for the first time include estimates for 2027.

A so-called mechanical update of the September forecast at this month’s meeting suggested a sustainable return to the 2% inflation target in the second quarter of 2025 at the latest.

Abandoning the restrictive guidance might be seen by markets as a signal for more rapid cuts. Lagarde herself called the phrase a “sort of the magic language” and said observers will be very attentive if and when it changes even marginally.

The debate also hinges on where most officials see the neutral rate — an unobservable level that neither damps nor stimulates growth.

While some policymakers remain reluctant to discuss that publicly, others are becoming more vocal. In Washington, Centeno said he sees this rate “at 2% or slightly below 2%”, while Olli Rehn cited Bank of Finland research that estimates it to be in the range between 2.2% and 2.8%.

The discussion on wording might also touch on the “meeting-by-meeting” approach with some policymakers worrying that this may incorrectly suggest the ECB doesn’t know where it’s going, while others are still comfortable with this term.

Quantitative tightening may turn into a source of contention on the Governing Council, too. The ECB has been rolling off most bonds gradually maturing from its policy portfolios and is set to stop all reinvestments this year.

If it sticks to those plans, the central bank might soon find itself in a situation where it eases financing conditions by cutting rates and at the same time tightens them by removing liquidity from markets.

Those in favor of continuing QT in the background — also to create purchasing space for potential future crises — argue that the effect of shrinking bond holdings on the policy stance is minimal. Those surveying the bond market carefully for pockets of stress insist that rate decisions must compensate for any tightening that occurs — however big it might be.

To some extent, it’s been easier to agree on how to communicate when the ECB has had clear forward guidance or no guidance at all. The next phase will be a shift back toward what France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau described as soft signaling — leaving more margin for pushing and pulling in opposite directions.

“We are back to a ‘normal’ inflation regime, our reaction function should become more ‘forward-looking,’ with greater confidence on forecasts, and rely less on monthly flash data,” he said in a speech in New York before the deluge of remarks in Washington.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.