Emerging markets fund launched for Canadian pensions as economies mature

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

TORONTO — Bridgehouse Asset Managers and Ninety One Ltd. say they’re launching an emerging markets equity fund geared to Canadian pension funds as global investment opportunities continue to mature.

The fund, managed by Bridgehouse with the guidance of investment manager Ninety One’s North American arm, is being launched with $350 million in seed capital from an unnamed Canadian corporate pension plan.

Katherine Tweedie, co-head of the North America institutional client group at Ninety One, says the fund gives pension funds access to a segment of the global economy that they might not have the capacity to navigate on their own.

She says there are a wide range of equity investment opportunities for the fund, including some major multinationals that are sometimes overlooked simply because their headquarters are in places like Mexico or Brazil.

Tweedie says that more generally, there are also significant climate-related investments coming up since emerging markets are where much of the world’s emissions growth is happening and there’s a lack of capital to reduce it.

Ninety One, which was founded in South Africa, notes that emerging markets generate 58 per cent of global GDP but represent just nine per cent of equity portfolios.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press