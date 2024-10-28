Emerging Markets Pare War Worries as Shekel Gains Most in World

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks rose a second day as investors grew optimistic of an easing of hostilities in the Middle East after Israel and Iran calibrated their responses in the latest round of escalation. Currencies were weighed down by a slump in oil prices.

Stocks of raw-material companies and makers of consumer-discretionary products led gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, outweighing concern over weekend data that showed growing deflationary pressures in China. In the currency market, Israel’s shekel rose the most in the world against the dollar, defying broader EM losses. Credit default swaps protecting against EM sovereign default eased for a third day.

Brent crude-oil futures slumped as much as 6.3% and Citigroup Inc. cut its 12-month price forecast for the blend to $60 per barrel, saying the risk premium for geopolitical risks was fading. The move followed Israel’s assault on Iran early Saturday, which was limited to missile and air defense sites, thus proving to be more restrained than many expected. Investors wagered the various players in the conflict will become more keen on diplomatic efforts to return hostages and curb the fighting.

“The Israeli retaliation over the weekend was more restrained than markets had expected, easing escalation fears and helping ILS to rebound on the growing prospect of an end to the current round of tensions,” said Nick Rees, a foreign exchange strategist at Monex Europe Ltd.

While sentiment on the geopolitical front improved, economic concerns driven by China continued to mount. A weekend release showed industrial profits plunged 27% in September from a year earlier, deepening deflationary pressures on the world’s second-biggest economy.

The data showed the hundreds of billions of dollars in monetary stimulus aren’t yet helping to revive the Chinese economy. Investors clamoring for fiscal stimulus now await a meeting of the country’s top legislative body from Nov. 4 to 8 to see if their demands will be met.

The MSCI equity gauge was up 0.2%, still on course for a 2.9% loss this month, the biggest since January. Its currency counterpart was down less than 0.1%, heading for the sharpest monthly decline since February 2023. The shekel rallied 1.7% even though oil’s plunge affected the broader EM currency complex. The Malaysian ringgit was among the worst performers, trading near the weakest level since Sept. 9.

“In terms of the broader impact for FX markets, the improved risk environment is not necessarily proving positive,” Rees said. “Oil-sensitive currencies are hurting on the back of falling prices, while US elections are looming increasingly large on the horizon for others.”

While Federal Reserve easing expectations have steadied, investors remain nervous about the outcome of next week’s US presidential election. For emerging markets, a win for Donald Trump could be seen as risky, as he has pledged to raise import tariffs. Options-implied volatility on EM currencies rose on Monday, extending a monthly increase.

Investors were also watching Georgian assets as the country was plunged into a political crisis — with the ruling party declaring victory in an election that the opposition says was rigged. In London stock-market trading, Bank of Georgia fell 7%, Tbilisi-headquartered TBC Bank slid 7.7% and Georgia Capital dropped 11%. The country’s 2026 soverign dollar bond slipped 0.4 cent on the dollar.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.