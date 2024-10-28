Former Trump Energy Head Steps Down From Utility Trade Group

Dan Brouillette, president of Sempra Infrastructure, during the 2023 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, US, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The global energy industry is facing a welter of uncertainty and change -- driven by the effects of the global pandemic; shifting geopolitics and a war launched by one of the world's major energy powers; high energy prices; supply chain and infrastructure constraints; and economic instability.

(Bloomberg) -- The head of a major US utility trade group is stepping down after less than a year.

Edison Electric Institute President and CEO Dan Brouillette on Monday announced he would leave the post later this year to focus on issues facing the global energy landscape. Brouillette, who took over at EEI at the start of the year, served as Energy secretary under former President Donald Trump from 2019 to 2021. He left that role to become the president of Sempra’s infrastructure group until joining the utility lobbying organization.

The leadership change at EEI comes as the industry finds itself playing an increasingly critical role in meeting the country’s rising power demand from AI-powered data centers, new factories and the electrification of cars and buildings.

