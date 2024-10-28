Sinopec Profits Slump as Oil Refining Suffers from Weak Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Sinopec’s third-quarter profits contracted as China’s biggest oil refiner increasingly finds itself under pressure from the nation’s economic woes and embrace of electrified transportation.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., as the firm is officially known, said its net profit fell to 8.03 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in the third quarter, from 17.9 billion yuan a year earlier, according to an exchange filing Monday.

Oil refining is among the sectors that have borne the brunt of China’s economic slowdown, with cumulative losses for the industry totaling 32 billion yuan this year through September. Construction slowdowns have dampened diesel demand, while gasoline has been hit by rising electric vehicle sales, and some petrochemical margins have plummeted as new plants flood the market with supply.

Global oil prices aren’t helping the company’s drilling operations, either. Brent crude averaged about $79 a barrel in the third quarter, down from $86 in the same period the previous year.

