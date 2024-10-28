Trader Seeks €37.5 Million Payday on Faster ECB Rate Reductions

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB), in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. The European Central Bank lowered interest rates for the second time this year with inflation receding toward 2% and concerns about the economy building.

(Bloomberg) -- One trader is wagering huge sums that the European Central Bank will quicken the pace of interest-rate cuts to prop up the region’s economy.

The trade, using options on futures tied to the three-month Euribor funding rate, will pay out €37.5 million ($40.6 million) on an initial €6 million premium if policymakers reduce the deposit rate to 1.75% or lower by the middle of next year, according to rates traders familiar with the transaction.

With an initial €6 million premium, that would equate to a sixfold return if the ECB cuts to that level from its current rate of 3.25%, said the traders, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Swaps pricing anticipates the key rate falling to 2% by June. Money markets last week increased bets that favor a half-point reduction in December, after private-sector activity in the euro area contracted for a second month with Germany and France showing few signs of a recovery.

This week’s inflation numbers may boost rate-cut expectations if price growth slows. While German and French numbers are forecast to pick up in October, the euro-area core figure — which strips out the more volatile components — is expected to slow for a third consecutive month to 2.6%, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Plunging oil prices amid the prospect of easing tensions in the Middle East are a catalyst for a further slowdown in prices given Germany’s reliance on imported energy. The German 10-year breakeven rate, derived from the difference between conventional and inflation-adjusted yields, fell for a fourth day to 1.77%, the lowest since early October.

“The ECB is likely eyeing falling inflation expectations in the lead-up to its December 12 policy meeting,” Macquarie Group Ltd. strategists including Thierry Wizman wrote in a client note. “That, plus signs of financial distress, could induce a 50 basis point cut.”

