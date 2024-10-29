BP Sticks to $1.75 Billion Share Buyback as Debt Pile Grows

(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc maintained the pace of its quarterly buybacks at $1.75 billion even as weak oil prices put pressure on the company’s balance sheet.

The British oil major increased its net debt in the period by $1.7 billion to $24.27 billion, the highest since the start of 2022. While that helped the company maintain its buyback for now, BP suggested the level could change in February next year, when it will update its strategy and financial guidance.

The British major kicked off earnings season for the world’s large oil companies with adjusted net income of $2.27 billion in the third quarter, ahead of the average analyst estimate. BP and its peers are under pressure to keep rewarding their investors even as their profits normalize following a period of unusually high oil and gas prices in recent years.

“Against a softer economic outlook, rising net debt and an acutely weak refining backdrop, we expect the capital markets day in February to include a review of its current buyback guidance of $7 billion for 2025,” said Will Hares, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

BP’s shares dropped 0.7% to 396.4 pence as of 8:01 a.m. in London trading. The company is down 15% so far in 2024, compared with a decline of about 7% in the price of oil.

In addition to the effect of falling crude prices, BP’s profits were also crimped by weaker margins for refined fuels. The company said it expects them to remain low in the fourth quarter.

“We have made significant progress since we laid out our six priorities earlier this year to make BP simpler, more focused and higher value,” Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement on Tuesday. “In oil and gas, we see the potential to grow through the decade with a focus on value over volume. We also have a deep belief in the opportunity afforded by the energy transition.”

