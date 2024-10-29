Brazil Real Weakens on Uncertainty Over Size of Spending Cuts

A man holds the new 200 reais banknote outside the Central Bank of Brazil in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Brazil released its largest banknote in an effort to meet cash demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Andre Borges/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s real extended losses after Finance Minister Fernando Haddad refused to confirm the amount of spending cuts the government is considering, saying he didn’t know where numbers reported by local newspapers had come from.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government is currently crafting a series of measures meant to reduce spending amid increasing investor fears over the size of Brazil’s fiscal deficits.

Lula, however, wants more information about the proposals the finance and planning ministries are considering, and the president will ultimately decide the size of the package and when it is announced, Haddad told reporters in Brasilia.

Earlier in the day, local newspaper O Globo reported that the government was weighing cuts of between 30 billion and 50 billion reais ($8.7 billion), but Haddad said no such decision had been made.

The real continued its slide on a day in which Latin American currencies have broadly weakened, as Haddad’s comments added to uncertainty about the size and timing of spending cuts. Brazilian stocks hit lows for the day and swap rates rose across the curve.

--With assistance from Giovanna Bellotti Azevedo and Andre Loureiro Dias.

