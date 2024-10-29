GLP Pulls Dollar Bond Sale With Record Double-Digit Coupon

Buildings in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. The chill in Hong Kong's housing market is prompting owners of luxury homes to rent out their properties instead of selling. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Logistics real estate developer and operator GLP Pte has decided not to proceed with its dollar bond issuance as subscription demand wasn’t sufficient to reach its pricing goal.

Demand was strong, but not at a level to reach the company’s desired pricing goal, the Singapore-incorporated firm said in a statement Tuesday, without disclosing the subscription number and pricing target.

GLP was marketing its first dollar notes since 2021 on Monday with an initial pricing guidance at 10.375% area. That was much higher than its previous record, a 4.6% coupon that it paid for a perpetual dollar note more than three years ago.

Following market reception from GLP’s financial results and deal roadshow, the company had intended to test the market to assess if there was a window to partially redeem a bond maturing June 2025, GLP said.

Considering the proceeds from a recent asset transaction and liquidity on hand, GLP has “sufficient resources to address business needs and debt maturities,” the company added.

GLP had $1.9 billion of cash on hand as of the end of June and expects to exceed its $10 billion monetization target in the coming months, company said in another press release.

Analysts said that GLP’s willingness to pay a high coupon when it is expected to close a key asset sale may continue to raise concerns over its liquidity situation.

Earlier this month, Ares Management Corp. agreed to acquire GLP Capital Partners Ltd.’s international business for up to $5.2 billion, a deal that would help improve GLP’s liquidity. Another attempt to sell a stake in GLP’s China operations to a Guangdong state-owned firm, however, stalled due to disagreements over deal terms, Bloomberg reported last week.

