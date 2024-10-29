Gold Steadies With Focus on Key US Data and Election Endgame

A selection of gold bars and one-ounce gold coins arranged at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Gold slipped  after hitting an all-time high in the previous session  with investors assessing recent hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that downplayed the possibility of imminent rate cuts. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held a modest decline as traders prepared for key economic data that will help to set the stage for the next Federal Reserve policy decision, while the countdown to the US presidential election continued.

Bullion was steady above $2,746 an ounce as investors waited for inflation and payroll figures later this week, with the reports set to show underlying resilience in the economy and a hiccup in the labor market after two hurricanes likely impacted jobs growth. Economists expect policymakers to discount these factors and cut rates a quarter percentage point at their Nov. 6-7 meeting. Lower borrowing costs are typically negative for the non-yielding metal.

Gold has surged by about a third this year, notching its latest peak just below $2,760 last week, on central-bank buying and sustained haven demand. With the US presidential election too tight to call, bullion has managed to post a run of three consecutive weekly gains even as Treasury yields have been pushing higher, a shift that can at times be a headwind for the commodity.

Money managers have played their part, with hedge funds raising net-long positions in gold and investors adding to exchange-traded fund holdings.

Spot gold, which ended 0.2% lower on Monday, was little changed at $2,746.29 an ounce at 8:33 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady. Silver was flat as palladium and platinum extended gains.

