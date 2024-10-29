Meloni Gets Boost From Candidate’s Win in Liguria Governor Race

(Bloomberg) -- Giorgia Meloni’s candidate for the governorship of the Liguria region has won the election by a narrow margin, strengthening the Italian premier’s government as it tries to weather ongoing turbulence.

Marco Bucci, the center-right candidate who took the field after Giovanni Toti resigned amid allegations of corruption, came in with 48.8% of the vote, according to Interior Ministry figures. Center-left candidate Andrea Orlando came in second with 47.3%.

The election was seen as a test for Meloni, who held a large-scale rally in support of Bucci late last week. She lost her former culture minister in a high-profile scandal involving allegations of impropriety last month, and has been under pressure to deliver a closely watched budget as the squeeze on the country’s public accounts continues amid scrutiny from Brussels.

Meloni’s much-publicized plan to resettle some asylum seekers to Albania also ran into trouble when a court blocked the measure this month. The government responded by passing a decree that, in its view, would resume resettlement. To date, no further asylum seekers have been sent to Albania.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.