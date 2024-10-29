Pemex Registers Loss in Negative Sign for New CEO Rodriguez

(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos posted a loss in the third quarter amid slumping sales, currency fluctuations and other factors, a negative sign for Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s hand-picked executive leadership team.

Pemex posted a third-quarter loss of 161.3 billion pesos ($8.1 billion), compared with a 79.1 billion-peso loss a year earlier, the company reported Tuesday.

Pemex’s crude and condensate output fell by almost 5% compared with a year earlier and has been dropping since the start of 2024. Net debt stood at $97.3 billion, the company said.

The results are the first under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Victor Rodriguez, a former academic appointed by Sheinbaum to rescue the world’s most-indebted major oil producer. Aside from nearly $100 billion in debt, the company’s woes include abysmal safety and environmental records, a bloated workforce, inefficient offshore platforms and refineries that bleed cash.

Earlier this month, Mexico’s Senate approved a bill that reclassifies Mexico’s state energy giants as “public companies,” giving the government more control over them and no longer requiring them to turn a profit. That may be key in helping Sheinbaum keep promises to fix Pemex’s finances and help shore up one of the crown jewels of the Mexican economy.

Former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador dumped up to $80 billion into the company via capital injections and tax breaks over his six-year term. But little, if anything, improved, underscoring just how much of a drag Pemex’s inefficiency has become on the nation’s bottom line.

Pemex’s woes go far beyond its balance sheet. Production has slid to about half the peak of two decades ago, and the company’s aging refineries — most of which were built in the 1920s and 1930s — are money losers. Despite Lopez Obrador’s repeated promises that Mexico would produce all the fuel it consumes by the end of his term, it still imports more than half its gasoline supply.

Dos Bocas, the company’s flagship refinery in Tabasco state, only processed crude at 25% of capacity in August, processed zero barrels in the first half of October because of technical issues, and went offline entirely last week.

There’s also been a raft of oil spills, methane leaks, and safety problems in recent years, including an incident earlier this month at a Texas refinery in which two people died. The company had nine worker fatalities in 2022, according to the most recent data available to Bloomberg.

That has sparked many investors to call for change, leading the company to publish its first ever environmental, social and governance plan earlier this year.

Sheinbaum has promised to keep daily oil production around 1.8 million barrels in coming years, using renewable energy sources to meet Mexico’s growing electricity demand. She is aiming to make Mexican refineries more efficient, reduce fuel imports and grow Pemex’s mandate to include new ventures like lithium extraction and electric-vehicle infrastructure.

