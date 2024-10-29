Selloff Puts Treasuries on Path for Worst Month in Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are on track for their worst month in more than two years, holding onto their declines after a mixed reading of US economic data.

US government bonds were briefly buoyed Tuesday by a surprise slide in job openings that was then offset by a jump in consumer confidence. Traders still cling to expectations for a quarter-point interest-rate reduction when the Federal Reserve meets next week.

The recent rout had shaved 2.4% off a key gauge of Treasuries in October as of Monday’s close. That puts the market on track for its worst monthly performance since September 2022 as traders grapple with a slew of risks associated with economic indicators, the Treasury debt supply outlook, the US election and the Fed’s next policy announcement.

“There’s still a good deal of information for the market to digest in the coming days and weeks,” said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities. “Sentiment feels fragile.”

The selloff has lifted yields by some 60 basis points this month and driven a measure term premium toward the highest since last year. The ICE BofA Move Index — a gauge of volatility that tracks anticipated swings in yields based on options — reached a 2024 peak, showing investors expect little relief from the turbulence.

On Tuesday, the policy-sensitive two-year yield was a little higher at 4.14% after the data, and down from a session high of 4.17%, its highest level since the start of August. The 10-year yield trades at its highest level since early July.

The mixed data left traders to continue pricing in about 23 basis points worth of easing in November and a sum of about 42 basis points by the end of the year. That reflects some doubt about whether the Fed will deliver the two quarter-point cuts for this year officials had projected.

Proximity to the US presidential election on Nov. 5 is also a factor. Selling Treasuries has become “the most well-known” trade in the lead-up to the vote, according to Harry Colvin, senior market strategist at Longview Economics.

“Fiscal support will boost growth and inflation and, all else equal, result in tighter monetary policy and higher rates,” he said. That combination adds to “concerns about the potential lack of US fiscal discipline in Congress and rising indebtedness.”

A barometer of US fiscal concern are the margins by which Treasury yields exceed interest-rate swap rates — which reflect expectations for the path of Fed policy, without a supply component. Five and 10-year swap rates are lower than equivalent Treasury yields by the widest margins the post-Libor era, and reached new extremes Tuesday.

Meanwhile, soft demand for two-, and five-year auctions on Monday intensified bearish sentiment, with the market awaiting a $44 billion sale of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. New York time to complete this week’s Treasury coupon offerings. The Treasury is then set to announce debt sales on Wednesday, just days ahead of the monthly payroll figures due at the end of the week.

