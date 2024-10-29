Starbucks Is Scrapping Olive Oil Drinks Pushed by Howard Schultz

An employee prepares a drink at a Tata Starbucks Ltd. store in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Starbucks Corp. is looking to experiment with store formats and beverages in its bid to double store count in India amid a slump in US and Chinese sales. Photographer: Abeer Khan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. will discontinue its lineup of olive oil drinks as the company moves to tame its sprawling menu.

Oleato products will be permanently removed from the core menu beginning Nov. 7 when the company launches its holiday drinks, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. In the message, the coffee chain said it’s “saying goodbye to Starbucks Oleato beverages and toffee nut syrup.”

New Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol, who took over Sept. 9, said he’s looking to stoke growth after three quarters of same-store sales declines. He has said that one of his priorities is to simplify the chain’s “overly complex” menu in a bid to make baristas’ jobs easier and speed up service.

Starbucks didn’t reply to a request for comment. It’s unclear whether the decision to pull the drinks came from Niccol.

Starbucks first introduced Oleato drinks in early 2023, making them available across all US stores by January of this year. The launch was championed by the company’s longtime leader, Howard Schultz, who called the olive-oil infused beverages a “transformational way” to enjoy coffee.

The drinks were met with mixed reactions online, and several baristas and managers have said they weren’t very popular in their stores.

