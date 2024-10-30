BHP Retreats From Comments About Moving On From Anglo Bid

The BHP Group Ltd. logo atop Brookfield Place in Perth, Australia, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. BHP proposed a takeover of Anglo American Plc that values the smaller miner at £31.1 billion ($38.8 billion), in a deal that would catapult the combined companys copper production far beyond its rivals while sparking the biggest shakeup in the industry in over a decade. Photographer: Philip Gostelow/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group has been forced to walk back from comments about having “moved on” from its failed Anglo American Plc bid to prevent its hands being tied by the UK takeover panel.

BHP Chairman Ken MacKenzie made the comments Wednesday at the company’s shareholder meeting in Australia. Anglo shares fell as much as 4.5%, underperforming the wider sector.

Under the UK Takeover Panel rules, once a company that has made a “no intention to offer statement,” it must walk away for the next six months.

BHP later issued a statement to clarify that MacKenzie’s comments weren’t intended as an official statement under UK takeover rules, and said the panel has agreed not to treat them as a statement of intention not to make an offer. As a result, BHP is still allowed under UK takeover rules to make a fresh approach after its current standstill ends late next month.

BHP abandoned a $49 billion takeover proposal for Anglo in May after repeatedly being rejected. The bid, which was focused on getting access to Anglo’s copper mines, has forced the smaller company to accelerate an overhaul of its business that is now underway.

