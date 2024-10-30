Brazil’s Government Moves Closer to Agreeing on Spending Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has won over one of the government’s biggest critics of spending cuts, moving closer to approving an austerity plan designed to assuage investor concerns about the country’s fiscal outlook.

Haddad met with Rui Costa, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s chief of staff, to discuss spending cut measures Tuesday evening, according to people with knowledge of the matter. They have both agreed on the measures that will be submitted to the president and that are expected to be announced shortly after he grants his approval, the people said, requesting anonymity because the discussion isn’t public.

An agreement with Costa removes a key obstacle to Haddad’s plan as the chief of staff is a close Lula ally who has expressed concern about the impact of spending cuts on the president’s popularity, one of the people said.

While Costa’s office declined to comment on the story, the chief of staff said in a social media post that Lula will “make the necessary adjustments to keep the country growing, ensuring investment and keeping expenses within fiscal rules.”

Speaking to journalists in Brasilia on Wednesday, Haddad said there’s growing consensus in the government about the need to strengthen Brazil’s fiscal framework. Mandatory expenses, he added, also need to obey fiscal rules.

The Brazilian real trimmed losses after his comments, one day after closing at its weakest level in more than 3-1/2 years. The real has been one of the worst performing major currencies this year as fiscal concerns erode investors’ confidence in Latin America’s largest economy.

“Markets are anxious about this package to control spending,” said Anna Reis, chief economist with Gap Asset Management. “Haddad’s comments were positive because they suggest there will be a proposal to make sure mandatory spending is within fiscal rules.”

