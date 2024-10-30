DSV to Sell at Least €3 Billion in Bonds for DB Schenker Deal

(Bloomberg) -- DSV A/S has kicked off a six-part bond sale to raise at least €3 billion ($3.25 billion) in funding for the acquisition of DB Schenker in a corporate multi-tranche deal that would be among Europe’s biggest for 2024.

The Danish transport company is selling bonds with maturities ranging from two to 10 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. The arranging banks have received preliminary investor bids in excess of €10 billion, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Ebbe told Bloomberg last week that the company would finance the €14.3 billion purchase of DB Schenker through a combination of shares, bonds and bank debt. DSV raised around €5 billion in equity earlier this month, leaving about €6 billion to €9 billion needed from bonds and loans, he said.

The company is offering spreads of between 85 basis points and 90 basis points over mid swaps for the shortest tranche and a 150 basis-point premium for the longest maturity at initial price discussions, the person said.

The tranches, which are expected to receive a A3/A- rating, will be in benchmark sizes. Other major deals for 2024 in Europe include Siemens AG raising €5 billion from a four-part bond sale in February, while Danish obesity drug maker Novo Nordisk A/S priced €4.65 billion in a four-part transaction in May.

Conditions in Europe’s bond market have been buoyant for most of 2024, with investment-grade companies raising around €336 billion year-to-date, 35% ahead of the same point in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Deals have been met with strong investor demand, partly driven by inflows into the asset class. Companies have been eager to come to the market ahead of potential volatility stemming from the US labor data later this week and US elections next week.

BNP Paribas SA, Danske Bank A/S, HSBC Holdings Plc and Nordea Bank Abp are the lead managers of the transaction that is expected to price later on Wednesday.

