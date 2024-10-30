Highlights of South African Finance Minister’s Budget Update

(Bloomberg) -- Below are the highlights of South Africa’s 2024 medium-term budget policy statement released by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Forecasts
- The consolidated budget shortfall is forecast at 5% of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year through March. That compares with 4.5% in February and is bigger than most economists had forecast
- The shortfall is seen at 4.3% in 2025-26, narrowing to 3.6% by 2026-27 and 3.2% in 2027-28
- Spending of 2.51 trillion rand ($147 billion) is projected for 2025-26. Revenue collection is seen at 2.17 trillion rand
- The National Treasury remains on course to achieve a primary budget surplus – where revenue exceeds non-interest expenditure - in the current fiscal year and is projected to increase over the medium term
Debt
- The debt trajectory is foreseen deteriorating this year in part because of an expected tax revenue shortfall of 22.3 billion rand
- Gross debt is seen peaking at 75.5% of GDP in 2025-26, as opposed to the February forecast of 75.3%
- The gross borrowing requirement for the current fiscal year is seen at 424.7 billion rand. That compares with 457.7 billion rand envisaged in February
- The borrowing requirement is expected to grow to 602.7 billion rand in 2025-26, fall to 455 billion rand the following year, before climbing to 614.9 billion rand in 2027-28
- Domestic and foreign bond redemptions will average 211.5 billion rand over the next three years
- The Treasury intends to raise $3 billion from international financing institutions and capital markets in 2024-25 to meet its foreign currency commitments, and another $15 billion over the next three years
- The introduction of a binding fiscal anchor to ensure a long-term sustainable path for public finances is still under consideration, and the Treasury will release a discussion document on the issue by March.
Growth
- Economic growth is seen averaging 1.8% over the next three years, marginally higher than the 1.6% projected in February. A more stable energy supply and an anticipated increase in infrastructure investment contributed to the improved outlook
- GDP is expected to expand 1.1% this year, 1.7% in 2025 and 2026, and 1.9% in 2027
- Logistics challenges remain a constraint on growth
Spending
- Expenditure over the next two fiscal years will be a net 32.4 billion rand higher than was envisioned in February
- New allocations include: 11 billion rand to fund early retirement for civil servants; 13.3 billion rand to defray debts stemming from an abandoned toll road project in the central Gauteng province; and 3.5 billion rand to finance a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo
