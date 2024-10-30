Highlights of South African Finance Minister’s Budget Update

(Bloomberg) -- Below are the highlights of South Africa’s 2024 medium-term budget policy statement released by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Forecasts

The consolidated budget shortfall is forecast at 5% of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year through March. That compares with 4.5% in February and is bigger than most economists had forecast

The shortfall is seen at 4.3% in 2025-26, narrowing to 3.6% by 2026-27 and 3.2% in 2027-28

Spending of 2.51 trillion rand ($147 billion) is projected for 2025-26. Revenue collection is seen at 2.17 trillion rand

The National Treasury remains on course to achieve a primary budget surplus – where revenue exceeds non-interest expenditure - in the current fiscal year and is projected to increase over the medium term

Debt

The debt trajectory is foreseen deteriorating this year in part because of an expected tax revenue shortfall of 22.3 billion rand

Gross debt is seen peaking at 75.5% of GDP in 2025-26, as opposed to the February forecast of 75.3%

The gross borrowing requirement for the current fiscal year is seen at 424.7 billion rand. That compares with 457.7 billion rand envisaged in February

The borrowing requirement is expected to grow to 602.7 billion rand in 2025-26, fall to 455 billion rand the following year, before climbing to 614.9 billion rand in 2027-28

Domestic and foreign bond redemptions will average 211.5 billion rand over the next three years

The Treasury intends to raise $3 billion from international financing institutions and capital markets in 2024-25 to meet its foreign currency commitments, and another $15 billion over the next three years

The introduction of a binding fiscal anchor to ensure a long-term sustainable path for public finances is still under consideration, and the Treasury will release a discussion document on the issue by March.

Growth

Economic growth is seen averaging 1.8% over the next three years, marginally higher than the 1.6% projected in February. A more stable energy supply and an anticipated increase in infrastructure investment contributed to the improved outlook

GDP is expected to expand 1.1% this year, 1.7% in 2025 and 2026, and 1.9% in 2027

Logistics challenges remain a constraint on growth

Spending

Expenditure over the next two fiscal years will be a net 32.4 billion rand higher than was envisioned in February

New allocations include: 11 billion rand to fund early retirement for civil servants; 13.3 billion rand to defray debts stemming from an abandoned toll road project in the central Gauteng province; and 3.5 billion rand to finance a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.