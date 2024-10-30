Spain Reports 50 Dead After One of the Worst Storms in a Century

(Bloomberg) -- More than 50 people died as eastern Spain was hit by one of the worst storms in decades on Tuesday night.

The storm is “one of the three strongest in the last century in the region of Valencia,” the Spanish weather agency said Wednesday in a post on X. Emergency services worked all night to rescue people as flooding blocked traffic on highways and communications services collapsed.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez convened a government crisis committee on Wednesday. “We will help you with all the state’s resources,” he said in a speech.

Lawmakers gathered in Parliament in Madrid suspended their session mid-morning to show support for the region.

“This is an unprecedented situation, nobody has seen anything like this,” Valencia’s regional President Carlos Mazon said.

On Wednesday morning, train services were stopped to and from Valencia, highways were blocked and rescue teams continued to help scores of people who were trapped in cars and on top of vehicles and buildings.

While other parts of Spain were affected by the storm, the intensity of rainfall is expected to be lower.

Valencia is the fourth largest of Spain’s 17 regions, with five million people. It’s a large producer of oranges and rice, and one of the country’s main tourist destinations during the summer season.

